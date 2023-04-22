Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 2,948 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $121.27.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

