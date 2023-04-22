Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

