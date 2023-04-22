Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $93.85 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.