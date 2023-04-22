Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ING. Societe Generale lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.2 %

ING Groep stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

