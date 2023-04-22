Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $372.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $412.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

