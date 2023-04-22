Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 182,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 584,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

