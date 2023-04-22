Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $79.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.