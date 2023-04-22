Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

