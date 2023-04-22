Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth about $2,583,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 111.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 246,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.16. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.