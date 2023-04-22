Keybank National Association OH Has $259,000 Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

LADR stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.