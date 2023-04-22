Keybank National Association OH Has $263,000 Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Performance

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.