Keybank National Association OH Has $276,000 Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Avnet were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Avnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

