Keybank National Association OH Has $277,000 Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 114,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,199 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

