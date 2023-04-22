Keybank National Association OH Has $278,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Insider Activity

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $151.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.