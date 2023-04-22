Keybank National Association OH Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Viad were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Viad Price Performance

VVI opened at $18.52 on Friday. Viad Corp has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.40 million, a P/E ratio of 154.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.12). Viad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viad



Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

