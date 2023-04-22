Keybank National Association OH Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $25.91 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,239,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $27,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858,352 shares of company stock worth $53,865,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

