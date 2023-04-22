Keybank National Association OH Has $314,000 Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in National Vision were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 420.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays decreased their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

