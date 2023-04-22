Keybank National Association OH Has $326,000 Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Progyny were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progyny Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.