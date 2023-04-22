Keybank National Association OH Has $337,000 Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

