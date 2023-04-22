Keybank National Association OH Has $345,000 Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 764.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

ANGO opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Recommended Stories

