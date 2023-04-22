Keybank National Association OH Has $348,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.37.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %

PAA opened at $13.18 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Further Reading

