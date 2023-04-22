Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

