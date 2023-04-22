Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UDR were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UDR by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UDR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 166.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 672.00%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

