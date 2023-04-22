Keybank National Association OH Invests $246,000 in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.