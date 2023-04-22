Keybank National Association OH Invests $260,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Stock Performance

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Toro stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

