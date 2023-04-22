Keybank National Association OH Invests $315,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $249.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $220.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

