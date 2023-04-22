Keybank National Association OH Invests $324,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.