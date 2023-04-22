Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plexus were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,063,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Trading Down 1.4 %

PLXS stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.