Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

