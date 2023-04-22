Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

LKQ stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

