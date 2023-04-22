Keybank National Association OH Makes New $286,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $114.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

