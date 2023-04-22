Keybank National Association OH Purchases 17,563 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,630,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

AGNC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

