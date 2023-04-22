Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.