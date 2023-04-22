Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 1,839 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $214.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

