Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 5,810 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 267,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.62 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 4,765.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

