Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 482,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

