Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FDS opened at $421.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

