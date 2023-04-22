Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 312.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

