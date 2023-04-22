Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

