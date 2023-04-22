Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,093 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,719,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,884,000 after buying an additional 468,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $32.15 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

