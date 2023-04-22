Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,113 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lennar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.