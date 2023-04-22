Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,125 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.68.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

