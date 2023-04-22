Keybank National Association OH Sells 139 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,608 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,857 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

