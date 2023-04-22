Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

