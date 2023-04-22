Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,041 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

