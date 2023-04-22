Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,320 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Delek US were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

