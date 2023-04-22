Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,086 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $22.88 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

