Keybank National Association OH Sells 650 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Renasant were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Renasant Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

