Keybank National Association OH Sells 667 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

