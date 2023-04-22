Keybank National Association OH Sells 929 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $323.57 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.36.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.42.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

